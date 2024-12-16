Carragher: Liverpool have secret weapon to seal January replacement for Reds star who ‘needs help’

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to sign a left-back in January as Andy Robertson endures a “tough time” and thinks his former side have a secret weapon to seal his replacement.

Robertson had a nightmare against Fulham on Saturday as he was sent off after just 17 minutes when pulling down Harry Wilson as the last man.

Arne Slot’s battled to a point but have now drawn two on the bounce to allow Chelsea to cut their lead to just two points, albeit with the Blues having played a game more after Liverpool’s game against Everton was postponed thanks to storm Darragh.

Carragher reckons his former side need to address their issue at left-back in January.

“Robertson is having a tough time and it’s a very unforgiving position,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“(Against Fulham) He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully, he’s had a whack (earlier in the half) then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card.

“He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address in January.”

The Liverpool legend believes Milos Kerkez – whom he watched in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Monday – should be the target in January, and claimed Liverpool may have an advantage in their bid to sign him over other suitors.

“(Milos) Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth,” Carragher said.

“The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”

Despite dropping points at home against on Saturday, Carragher insists Liverpool’s 10-man performance bodes well for the rest of the season as he hailed Slot’s tactics.

“I think Slot will wake up and think ‘What I saw with my team there, we’ve got a great chance of being successful,'” Carragher said.

“The reason Liverpool got something from (the Fulham) game is a lot down to Slot. He’s as good as anyone in the Premier League at spotting something and changing it.”

Slot was delighted by his team’s display having voiced his displeasure after the win over Girona in the Champions League.

“It is exactly the opposite from Girona where I was pleased with the result but not the performance,” said the Liverpool head coach.

“Here I am very, very happy about the performance, I couldn’t have asked for more, but of course not with the result because if you drop points in a home game against Fulham that is definitely not what you expect or what you want.

“But being a goal down twice, when it’s all going against you, except for one thing – our players and our fans. I thought we were outstanding.”