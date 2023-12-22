Carragher names Liverpool star who would ‘win Arsenal the title’ as Klopp ‘advantage’ explained

Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool star Alisson Becker would be worth a “minimum of nine extra points” to Arsenal if he played for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners go to Anfield on Saturday with a one-point lead over the Reds at the Premier League summit as they look to be top at Christmas for the second season in the row.

They capitulated last season, but Manchester City’s struggles this term have led many – including Gary Neville – to tip them for the title.

Carragher believes Arsenal have a better chance than Liverpool, who he reckons are significantly ahead of schedule after a summer of much change, particularly in midfield.

The Reds legend says Alisson would improve Arsenal enough to win them the title, with the Brazil international a far better goalkeeper than both Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya.

“If Arsenal had Alisson Becker they would be almost guaranteed a minimum of nine extra points, which would win them the title,’ Carragher told the Telegraph.

“Overall, Arsenal are a year ahead of Liverpool in their development, but the teams are closer than Klopp could have imagined when playing catch-up at the start of this season,” added the former Liverpool defender.

“The teams meet three times over the course of the next seven fixtures, with a rivalry evolving like that of the late ’80s and early ’90s, when Graham’s side knocked Kenny Dalglish’s off their perch.

“Where Liverpool still have the advantage is in Klopp himself. Of the current contenders in the top four, Arteta has the most to prove as the only coach still to win a league title.

“He has done a brilliant job since taking over from Unai Emery but that final step is always the most difficult and he is up against two of the best coaches of all time and, in Aston Villa, an emerging side with a hungry coach with fewer expectations of them and nothing to lose.

“That is a dangerous combination.”

