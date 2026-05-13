Jamie Carragher is “worried” Liverpool are making the same mistake with Arne Slot as Manchester United made with Erik ten Hag.

The Reds legend says the “drop-off has been so stark” under Slot in his second season at Anfield after he led them to the Premier League title in his debut season that he wonders if there’s any real hope of improvement next term.

Reports suggest the Liverpool owners will stick with the Dutchman this summer and not even Chelsea interest in top alternative Xabi Alonso will change their mind.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso is the last manager who should take on BlueCo Chelsea challenge

And Carragher is concerned that Liverpool will start the season under Slot but sack him in October, as Man Utd did with Ten Hag after umming and ahhing over his future in the summer of 2024.

“I don’t even think it’s a 50/50 split now on Arne Slot,” Carragher told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“And I know people outside of the club can’t quite get their heads around that, thinking: ‘This guy won the league, it looks like he’s going to get you Champions League football in his second season’.

“But the drop-off has been so stark, and there’s been no improvement really from day one until the end of the season, in results or performances that you think: ‘Is it going to get any better?’

“My worry with Liverpool and Arne Slot a little bit is are we going to be in a situation where, a little bit like Ten Hag, where he had a great first season, didn’t win the league, Slot won the league so that’s a completely different level, but the second season was really poor.

“Then you keep the manager on the back of what he did in his first season, and then it carries on poorly. Then you get into October and you think: ‘We’ve got to change the manager’.

“I think that’s probably a little bit of a feeling with Liverpool supporters, but it looks from the things we’re hearing that Arne Slot’s going to be given another opportunity next season.”

Alonso snub leads to Farioli

United replaced Ten Hag with Ruben Amorim, the hottest property from Liga Portugal, who was sacked by the Red Devils in January with the worst record of any manager at Old Trafford in living memory.

Chances are Alonso won’t be available in October after he emerge as a top candidate for the BlueCo bosses at Chelsea and amid reports claiming he’s got itchy feet following his dismissal from Real Madrid.

Having built a very strong reputation through winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso was heavily linked with a return to Anfield before Slot was given the reins.

He’s now available having been sacked by Real Madrid and would jump at the chance of managing Liverpool, but with that job unavailable this summer, the Spaniard’s yearning to return to the dugout looks set to see him land at Chelsea.

And should the Slot situation be a lot like Ten Hag’s at Man Utd rather than the “little bit” Carragher suggests, an October sacking would lead Liverpool to appoint Porto boss Francesco Farioli, the new in-vogue manager in Portugal.