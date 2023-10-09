Carragher plays down Liverpool title chances as two problem positions are identified for Klopp

Jamie Carragher thinks it will be tough for Liverpool to win the Premier League title as he has identified the two positions that need to be strengthened.

Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign as they currently sit fourth in the league and are just three points off the top.

Man City have opened the door to their rivals recently as Pep Guardiola’s side have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since 2016.

Liverpool themselves are winless in their last two matches after Tottenham got the better of them and Brighton managed to snatch a 2-2 draw.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side are certainly in the conversation for the title this season, Carragher doesn’t yet believe they have what it takes.

“Whether they can go on and win the biggest trophy which is the Premier League – I think that will be tough,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think that could be something Liverpool could go for next season with a couple more additions.

“I think Liverpool lack a top central midfield player and maybe another defender. Those gaps will be plugged whether that is in January or in the summer. I think they will be better equipped next season to go for the Premier League.”

Liverpool certainly haven’t had any problems in front of goal as they have averaged 2.25 goals per game in their league matches so far.

Mohamed Salah has started the new campaign with a bang as he already has five goals and four assists to show from his first eight matches.

However, Liverpool have had some issues at the opposite end of the pitch. The Reds have only kept one clean sheet in the league so far and have conceded an average of 1.13 goals per game.

Tightening things up at the back could prove to be the difference between Liverpool being a serious title challenger or just setting for a place in the top four.

Klopp was happy with the spirit his team showcased against Brighton, but he did admit that they weren’t at their absolute best.

“We have big expectations for ourself, I had a little talk in the dressing room that we leave with the right information and when we come back that we can prepare the next super important period,” Klopp said.

“Today I saw the boys fighting, just in decisive moments you have to play more football, in other decisive moments we have to be clear defensively – these two are areas where we are only 80 per cent, they cost us the result.”

