Carragher urges Liverpool to make signing which would allow Klopp to develop ‘complete package’

Jamie Carragher has encouraged Liverpool to sign a new right-back who “could play in the big games” so Trent Alexander-Arnold can slot into midfield.

Alexander-Arnold is a unique talent who is more than just a right-back as he is one of the best passers in the Premier League.

The Englishman does not have many weaknesses but the defensive side of his game has been the subject of heavy criticism over the years.

He managed to cope well against Man City’s Jeremy Doku over the weekend but he is starting to develop into a midfielder.

Alexander-Arnold was used as a midfielder by Gareth Southgate during the recent international break, while Jurgen Klopp has operated him as an inverted right-back.

The 25-year-old scored a stunning equaliser to earn Liverpool a valuable point against Man City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Following this game, Carragher has encouraged Liverpool to “acquire a right-back who could play in the big games” as this would allow Alexander-Arnold to “push into midfield”.

“Liverpool haven’t got a back-up for Alexander-Arnold as it’s difficult to get quality to sign to sit on the substitutes bench,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who could play in the big games and push Alexander-Arnold into midfield. That could be the development for Liverpool to play him in midfield.

“Liverpool haven’t had a player who can score from that range since Steven Gerrard, one that you think has got a chance from 20-25 yards.”

After the 1-1 draw against Man City, Virgil van Dijk suggested Alexander-Arnold “has the complete package”.

“I think everyone this season, as a defender, one v one against Doku will have a tough afternoon. He’s a very good dribbler,” Van Dijk said.

“But I don’t think he had a tough afternoon on the whole. It’s how you defend them together and try to get two v one in situations and, in the end, I’m pleased for him that he got the equaliser.

“He offers a lot defensively and, obviously in possession, he has qualities that are very special and he shows that as well, so he has the complete package.

“He has to keep doing what he’s doing, keep improving, keep that high standard he has for himself and we all have for him as well.”

