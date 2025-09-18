Harry Kane has been labelled one of the "greatest goalscorers ever" by Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has named Harry Kane among the “greatest goalscorers ever” and has made a claim in regards to him breaking the all-time Premier League goals record held by Alan Shearer.

Kane scored 213 goals in 320 Premier League games. He spent 10 seasons playing in England’s top flight – only a handful of games came in his first campaign – and after that, his lowest tally in a season was 17, with a most of 30.

Kane got to within 47 goals of Shearer’s record of 260, before he decided to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich, where in 102 games, he already has 95 goals.

The England striker has already reached 10 goals six games into the new season, with two coming against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Reacting to that game, Carragher named Kane one of the best ever, and claimed if he’d have stayed, Shearer’s record would have been gone already.

“I believe he’s England’s greatest ever goalscorer. He’s done it in the Premier League with a team who aren’t one of the top teams, he’s gone abroad now Bayern Munich, huge pressure, all eyes on him.

“He’s been a top goalscorer in the World Cup. He is one of the greatest goalscorers the world’s seen

“You think of strikers England have had in the past and there have been some great ones. He’s scored more goals for England than Alan Shearer. If he’d have stayed in the Premier League, he’d have got the [record]. His numbers are off the scale.”

Whether Kane ever gets the chance to break Shearer’s record remains to be seen. With a 47-goal gap, on current form, he could conceivably hit that within two seasons if he returned to England.

At 32, he is showing no signs of slowing down, but with no transfer in sight, it might not be until the final years of his career that he does finally return to his homeland.

There is a reported belief that Kane would like to return to England after the 2026 World Cup, though.

Didi Hamann has suggested he can see him playing at Manchester United, and while he’d likely score a good amount of goals there, there might not be quite as many as he scored during his time at Tottenham.

Hamann also suggested that while Arsenal is unlikely given Kane’s Spurs connection, a move to the north London rivals could see the striker win the Premier League.

