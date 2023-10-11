Carragher makes Arsenal title claim as key weakness within Arteta’s squad is identified

Jamie Carragher has assessed Arsenal’s title chances and has pinpointed where the Gunners still need to improve in the January window.

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent start to the new Premier League campaign as they currently sit second in the table and only trail league leaders Tottenham on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta’s men got the better of Man City in a crunch game at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected winner proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Gunners gave Pep Guardiola’s side a good run for their money last season, but just ran out of steam towards the tail end of the season.

Their latest triumph against Man City has convinced plenty of pundits that Arsenal could go all the way this year, but Carragher isn’t convinced just yet.

“I don’t think Arsenal can win the league with the squad that they have right now, I think they need to add in January,” the pundit explained on the Stick to Football podcast.

Carragher then confirmed that he believes Arsenal still need to add another striker to their ranks in January if they are to win the league.

The Gunners have been linked with plenty of forward options ahead of the January window. Brentford’s Ivan Toney seems to be a top target for Arteta’s side at this stage.

While Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League this season, he has shared his concerns over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

“There’s no doubt Nketiah and Jesus they work their absolute socks off, but in quality terms I just found in those two matches, is that going to be enough to win Arsenal the league?” Neville said.

“That’s my only doubt is actually a centre-forward, because if they’d had a centre-forward – like if they had a Haaland, if they had a Kane – I’d be saying, ‘It’s Arsenal I think if they can keep Saliba and Gabriel and Rice fit’.

“But, honestly, I worry about Nketiah and Jesus. They’re erratic. They’re not wired, are they, to score goals naturally. Instinctively they don’t make the runs that you see goalscorers make.

“They hold back, they’re always looking for the pull-back, they’re never getting across players.

“I just look at Jesus, he is quite erratic in front of goal. The work ethic of both of them is brilliant, I just question, at that level, can they win the league without another striker?”

