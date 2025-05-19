Jamie Carragher believes Matheus Cunha is the “perfect” fit for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United but reckons his arrival is “certainly not good news” for one Red Devils star.

It’s been claimed for the last couple of months that the Brazilian is set for United with the Old Trafford chiefs deciding to trigger his £62.5m release clause, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday that the deal is imminent.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are now closing in on Matheus Cunha deal!

‘The Brazilian has accepted the project as agreement on personal terms is now being finalised, almost done.

‘Final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go.’

With 15 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season, Ruben Amorim will be hoping the attacking midfielder can solve United’s scoring issues and Carragher reckons he will “fit perfectly” in the Portuguese manager’s 3-4-3 system.

“I think it’s a great signing and I think he’s a brilliant player. I love watching him play,” the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports.

“He was in my team of the season at the halfway point, he had a great start to the season. I watched him at Man City a few weeks ago and he looked really sharp, quick.

“We know how the manager at Manchester United wants to play with two No.10s in his team. I think he’d fit perfectly.”

But Carragher believes Cunha’s arrival could spell the end of Alejandro Garnacho’s United career.

The 20-year-old winger has 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season, but it’s been suggested the club could sell the academy graduate as, unlike Cunha, he’s not well suited to Amorim’s formation.

Both Chelsea and Napoli have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentinian, and it’s been claimed the Red Devils bosses will entertain offers of around £65m.

Asked how Cunha’s transfer might affect Garnacho’s future at the club, Carragher said: “It’s certainly not good news because I think Amad Diallo might play one of those other positions alongside Cunha, maybe Bruno Fernandes at different times.

“There is a lot of talk about Garnacho moving on because he’s come through the academy system and we know what that means for the PSR [Profit and Sustainability Rules].

“We also know Man United have got a few problems with that issue right now. I think if a decent offer comes in for Garnacho, Man United will probably take it.”