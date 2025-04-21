Jamie Carragher named one Liverpool star who “shouldn’t be starting games” following the 1-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League title after Sunday’s victory against Leicester City as they sit 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with five games remaining.

The Reds were far from their best against the Foxes, who were relegated on Sunday, but they won 1-0 thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s late winner.

Alexander-Arnold made his return from injury against Leicester and had support from Liverpool fans when he celebrated in front of the away end.

The England international has been criticised at times this season, and a summer move to Real Madrid on a free transfer is looking increasingly likely.

Carraghe has explained why he does not think Liverpool “can replace” Alexander-Arnold.

“You can’t replace him, because what he is…” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“The reason we talk about him so much, I think why he’s the most talked about full-back we’ve probably ever seen in the Premier League, is because he’s unique, he’s different.

“You’ve [Micah Richards] just mentioned about him defensively, now, most top full-backs don’t get it thrown at them that they’re not very good defensively.

“But he’s so unique on the ball, I think I said four or five years ago, it’s like having Kevin De Bruyne playing right-back, that’s what it feels like in terms of his ability on the ball. He can come on and change games, so Liverpool aren’t going to replace that.”

Carragher also claims Alexander-Arnold “shouldn’t start” for Liverpool in their remaining games this season.

“So Liverpool need to replace his creativity, they’re not going to do that from right-back, they maybe need to that from an attacking midfield position, or maybe a left-wing position,” Carragher continued.

“So, the team has to evolve that way. Now, where they can replace him, is Conor Bradley’s a right-back. Conor Bradley shouldn’t look at Trent and think, ‘I want to be like him.’

“He’s got to be like Andy Robertson was when he was in his prime, a proper full-back, up and down, aggressive at the winger, maybe overlapping, getting crosses in, underlapping is what the Liverpool full-backs like to do.

“So you’re not going to be able to replace him, so forget that, but the big decision Liverpool have, or a couple of decisions between now and the end of the season, and the summer is…If Trent hasn’t committed, which he hasn’t obviously, to the manager for next season, he shouldn’t be starting games. He shouldn’t be…”