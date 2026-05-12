Jamie Carragher expects Leeds to go on and establish themselves as a major Premier League force next season, having named the three factors that were key to their Premier League survival and explaining why, in Ethan Ampadu, they have a player he rates as one of the best around.

Leeds were on the cusp of firing Farke back in the autumn after a disappointing run of form left them teetering on the edge of the relegation zone.

But after altering formations during the half-time interval of their clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium at the back end of November, that proved the catalyst for a major upturn in fortune, with Leeds ultimately securing survival with three games to spare.

While they can now plan for another season among the elite, Carragher, speaking to Sky Sports after Monday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, admits he has been hugely impressed by Leeds, listing their recruitment, decision not to sack Farke and the fantastic football they play as crucial elements in their survival.

“A lot was made with what they did in the summer,” Carragher stated. “They recruited a lot of big lads, shall we say. But it was really clever, understandable, to get themselves equipped physically for the Premier League.

“Maybe I had an idea about how Leeds would play. Well, I think Leeds were the first Monday Night Football we did of the season against Everton, and some of the football they play is fantastic. I love them. I love watching them. I think they’re a really good team.

“I’ve always got to try and forget out of my mind that they’re a newly promoted team, because you always have this sort of thing in your head that will they be able to compete, can they step up in the Premier League; is it a big step up for a lot of the players?

“And I know they bought some players, but I feel like I’m watching an established Premier League team.”

He added: “The next thing is to establish themselves in the Premier League, and I think they can.”

DON’T MISS ~ Premier League saves of the season: Leeds nemesis bounces back to take top spot

Carragher hails Farke, names Ampadu ‘fantastic’

Asked by host Dave Jones just how vital it was to keep Farke rather than sacking him and seeking a replacement, Carragher added: “Well, listen, it’s easy for us to say now, but there’s always a lot made that he was a Championship manager who couldn’t cut it in the Premier League, but I think he’s proven a lot of doubters wrong.

“He’s had a real influence on the team in terms of changing the system. But the football they play, they haven’t just come in and sort of, you know, whacked it long and relied on set pieces. They played really good football.”

Carragher also admits he’s been wowed by Ampadu, rating the Wales international as one of the Premier League’s best holding midfielders.

“In Ethan Ampadu, every time I watch him play, I’m impressed by that man,” Carragher added. “He’s been one of my favourite players sitting in midfield that I’ve watched in the Premier League this season. Every time I watch him – and he never has a bad game – he’s been fantastic.”

Jermain Defoe, alongside him in the Sky Sports studios, claims Leeds have been underestimated this season.

“Yeah, I said it, they brought the energy [on Monday night v Spurs]. They set very high standards,” Defoe said.

“And the manager mentioned a culture at a football club. Everyone there is pulling in the right direction.

“First up, they’re a really good football team. I don’t think they get enough credit.

“When you speak about Leeds, they are a great team in and out of possession, because at some stage you have to have a spell without the ball and win possession back and then show your quality. And I think they have done that tonight and also done that throughout the season.”

More coverage on F365…

Premier League 2025/26 prize money table predicted: Leeds coffers boosted

Premier League player power rankings: Bruno Fernandes top as Stach, Guimaraes return