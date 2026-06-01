Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal are ‘always going to be at a disadvantage’ if they fail to strengthen two positions this summer, with their attack in need of a major overhaul.

While the Gunners finally ended their more than 20-year wait to secure Premier League glory this season, they fell short in their bid for a first-ever Champions League triumph against PSG on Saturday.

A penalty shootout defeat in Budapest denied Arsenal an historic double, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missing from the spot, as the Gunners failed to build on taking an early lead in the game, opting to sit back and soak up PSG pressure instead.

And while celebrations took place at their open-top bus parade through the capital on Sunday, thoughts were already turning to how Mikel Arteta’s squad will look next summer.

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Indeed, reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has already provided an update on the club’s business, with three signings “almost guaranteed”.

Question marks were certainly raised about the deficiencies in Arsenal’s attack on Saturday, despite the club splashing out £64million on Viktor Gyokeres’ last summer.

And speaking after the Gunners suffered heartbreak in Hungary, Carragher told Sky Sports News: “That’s always been the criticism of Arteta’s Arsenal. I think the way they played last night was almost the only way they could have played to try and beat PSG.

“PSG weren’t great in the first half. Were they there for the taking? But that’s what Arsenal are.

“What I would say and I’ve said this all season and I thought this would stop Arsenal winning the league but it didn’t: they don’t have enough quality in attack.

“There was times in that first half especially where they just couldn’t keep the ball. PSG weren’t doing great, they weren’t creating chances, but it was far too easy to allow a team just to push it back to the edge of your own box.”

Arsenal still woefully short up front

While Carragher heaped praise on the Arsenal defence for the umpteenth time this season, he also suggested that the quality between the two sets of attackers was ‘night and day’ in Budapest.

He added: “Arsenal are fantastic, the best team in the world at defending their own box and their two centre-backs were outstanding last night, but even though they are the champions of England they need better attackers.

“If they get better attackers will they fulfil their absolute potential? I’m asking because we know Mikel Arteta asks a lot of his attacking players in terms of getting back and helping the full-backs.

“But when you look at the quality of the front four of PSG compared to Arsenal, it’s night and day.”

Asked if Arsenal’s Premier League title win could see them push on with a big summer spend, especially in attacking areas, Carragher replied: “Yes, and I think that was the idea in the summer in terms of bringing Gyokeres in. It hasn’t quite worked out for them.

“But I do look at the centre-forward position and I look at the left wing position and I think they need big upgrades if they’re going to win the Champions League.

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“Without them, they’ve come really close, your penalties away, but when you look at the run they had to the Champions League final, it was a very favourable run.

“I think when they come up against the best teams in Europe, and you look at the attacking players they’ve got, I think they’re always going to be at a disadvantage.

“That is definitely where they need to improve in the summer.”