Carragher, Neville clash over ‘harsh’ Declan Rice criticism as NLD predictions made

Jamie Carragher labelled Gary Neville’s criticism of Arsenal star Declan Rice as “so harsh” before the pair made their predictions for the North London derby.

Rice moved to Arsenal in a £100m deal last summer and excelled in his debut season at the Emirates, helping the Gunners to second in the Premier League.

He’s played as both the deepest lying midfielder in Arteta’s system and also further forward in the left channel, and Neville, Scholes and Carragher discussed the England international’s best position on the Stick to Football podcast.

Neville asked: “When you look at Declan Rice now in central midfield, do you think he can play that deep lying midfield role? You do think he can play that?”

Scholes replied: “Yeah, I think it’s his best role, yeah.”

Neville: “You do think he’s better deeper? That surprises me.”

“I don’t think he can get the ball off the back four the way in which a Rodri can.”

Carragher interrupted: “I know but that’s so harsh, that is so harsh.”

Scholes: “I think that’s his biggest strength.”

Neville defended his argument, adding: “I think he’s better in that left channel for Arsenal with Jorginho sitting. I honestly believe he’s better running forward.

“I think in the six, I’m not saying he’s not a competent player in the six. I’m talking about in the tournament when we’re talking about, get on the ball, get us playing, keep us moving, get control of the game. I’m not sure that’s what he does.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Mikel Arteta agrees new deal with Arsenal ahead of North London derby

👉 Ten international break prophecies features Angel Gomes saving Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo

👉 Arsenal in ‘front row’ for ‘open’ free transfer ahead of Man Utd as Gunners make €6m+ ‘proposal’

Arteta will be without Rice for the North London derby on Sunday and the Gunners boss faces something of a midfield crisis with new signing Mikel Merino also out injured having picked up a shoulder issue in his first training session, and Martin Odegaard suffering an ankle issue on international duty with Norway.

It certainly gives Spurs a boost ahead of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and as a result none of the four pundits on the podcast predicted an Arsenal win.

Scholes predicted a 2-1 win for Tottenham before Ian Wright replied: “We’re going to go 2-2. I think that our defence is good, if we go there and get the point this week, I’m not being negative, with that we’ve got missing, I think that’s a good point.”

Carragher and Neville meanwhile both predicted a 1-1 draw.

Carragher said: “I think Tottenham will dominate the game, but Arsenal’s defence will make sure they get something from the game.”

Neville added: “I just think that Arsenal could have a couple of players, well, they got a couple of players out, big players, Declan Rice and Odegaard probably, so I think that will harm them. They are massive players for Arsenal.”