Jamie Carragher has given one reason why he thinks Liverpool can beat Arsenal and Manchester City to win the Premier League this season.

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League following matchday 27 as they netted a last-gasp winner at Nottingham Forest to beat the relegation candidates 1-0.

This victory was needed as Manchester City and Arsenal picked up wins over Manchester United and Sheffield United respectively.

Following these results, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are one point clear of second-placed Man City, while Arsenal are one point further adrift.

Klopp announced in January that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season so he is planning to go out on a high. He is currently on track to do that as they beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and they remain in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Liverpool have managed this while dealing with an injury crisis and Klopp will be without several key players for next weekend’s decisive Premier League match at Anfield against Man City.

Ahead of this huge game, Carragher has argued that Liverpool “can win the league from the bench”.

“I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp,” Carragher said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

“We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league.

“They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals, but this is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench, because Klopp always uses five subs.”

He added: “So it shows that the power from the bench, certainly in terms of scoring goals, and they’ve got players ready to come off the bench, they’ve got quality, and credit to Jurgen Klopp.”

Over the weekend, Gary Neville claimed Liverpool and Arsenal may have to beat Man City in their respective games during the run-in if they are going to win the title.

“I genuinely think that Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they are going to beat Manchester City. I think they have to think that way to create that monumental shift in belief that City have that they are going to win the league,” Neville said on Sunday.

“I always think when we lost titles whether it was Chelsea with [Carlo] Ancelotti or [Sylvain] Wiltord scoring at Old Trafford or [Mark] Overmars scoring at Old Trafford, the team that went on to win it came to Old Trafford and won.

“They didn’t come to Old Trafford and get a point and played okay, they came and shocked us.”