Carragher picks shock ‘not great’ Man Utd star to sell with Rashford as Amorim ‘tears his hear out’

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should consider selling Bruno Fernandes as well as Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils captain is “not a great player” and could “attract a significant fee”.

Fernandes claimed his third Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last term, finishing what was the club’s worst ever Premier League season with ten goals and eight assists.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival has seen Fernandes continue as the most important player in the team, so far starting every game of his compatriot’s tenure.

But with United needing to stump up funds through player sales in order for Amorim to improve his squad while staying within the bounds of profit and sustainability regulations, Carragher believes “a dilemma looms with Fernandes” due to his age and indiscipline when out of possession.

“Fernandes has been one of United’s best players during a tough period and would have shone with more quality around him during his Old Trafford career,” Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“But he is 30 now and there may be value in offloading him to raise funds.

“Amorim may see it differently and believe a few more years of Fernandes alongside shrewd additions will serve the team better.

“Selling must be a consideration, however, because Fernandes is one of the few players who can attract a significant fee if profitability and sustainability rules are an issue.

“I’ve always felt Fernandes is a great talent rather than a great player. He creates a lot of chances but can be very indisciplined with and without the ball.

“That makes it a lot harder for United to defend as a compact unit as he chases the ball all over the pitch.

“It looks like great commitment to the supporters but the manager will be tearing his hair out.”

Rumours over the future of Marcus Rashford are rife, with the academy graduate now heavily linked with the Old Trafford exit.

And Carragher is “not surprised” the Red Devils are looking to offload the forward, as they will never win one of the biggest trophies with him leading their line.

“Given how many signings have dropped in value since joining United, it does not surprise me that big names such as Marcus Rashford are being linked with a move,” Carragher added.

“United should sell him as he is not delivering value for his lucrative contract. Eleven goals in his 48 league appearances over the past 18 months is not good enough.

“There has been too much of a pantomime around Rashford for the last few seasons, the promise he showed when breaking into the side not realised.

“He is 27 now and should be in his prime. In a front three, Rashford is the third attacker. United will never win the Premier League or Champions League if he is leading the line.”