Jamie Carragher has given three reasons why Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is the ideal man to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Howe is one of the frontrunners to succeed Southgate, who has decided to step down as England boss despite the Football Association’s reported desire to keep him.

Southgate led the Three Lions to two consecutive European Championship finals as well as the semi-final and quarter-final of the World Cup.

His side unfortunately came up short at both finals, losing 2-1 on Sunday against Spain thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The FA had hoped Southgate would decide to stay for the 2026 World Cup in North America but his decision to resign was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding Southgate’s future and who might replace him, with ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a dream target for fans.

Klopp is unlikely to accept a proposal from England as he wants to take a break from management for at least a year.

The German has been linked with Barcelona and Germany despite his plans, while the United States have seen an approach rebuffed.

Mauricio Pochettino is another foreign coach being linked with the role, while Thomas Tuchel is believed to be keen.

In terms of English managers, Lee Carsley is the natural choice to replace Southgate given his success as England Under-21s boss, while the FA are also looking at Newcastle head coach Howe and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Potter has turned down approaches from Lyon and Ajax and it has been reported that he is holding out for the Three Lions job.

Howe, meanwhile, has a great gig at St James’ Park but that knock from your country is a different knock.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher hopes England approach the 46-year-old as he has media expertise, has pedigree, and is an attacking coach.

“I think Eddie Howe is the front runner by a long way,” he said. “I’ve obviously seen three or four names mentioned but I think, Eddie Howe, he would bring to England what Gareth brings in terms of how he deals with the media; he’s very calm and collected individual.

“He’s done two very good jobs at Bournemouth and Newcastle. And that’s something that Gareth hadn’t, in the eyes of the public he had no pedigree, certainly Eddie Howe has that. I think he’s a fantastic coach, he’s developed young players brilliantly at Bournemouth and Newcastle.”

“And if you were describing Eddie Howe as a coach you would certainly say he is more attacking than he is defensively minded. Again something that was often thrown at Gareth. I think Eddie Howe is the best man for the job by a street.”

