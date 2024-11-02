Carragher ‘pretty confident’ two Liverpool icons will re-sign, but admits worry on third

Jamie Carragher has revealed he is “pretty confident” that Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will re-sign with Liverpool, but feels there will be worry about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool will see all three of the iconic Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold trio walk out the door this summer if nothing changes. Indeed, all of the superstars are out of contract at Anfield at the end of this campaign.

Arne Slot has already revealed that Van Dijk is in talks with the club, and he feels the other pair are in a good place, despite Salah being heavily linked with the Saudi Pro League, and Real Madrid pushing hard for Alexander-Arnold.

The former pair are 33 and 32, respectively, and Liverpool legend Carragher feels they are unlikely to move up a step, and it is therefore likely they’ll both pen new deals.

“I’m pretty confident that the two older lads will sign. They’re at a stage where it’s difficult to move on to a better club than Liverpool,” Carragher said.

“When I played, the two only clubs where players would want to move on to were the Spanish giants but I don’t really see that now for Virgil and Mo – who will be desperate to break as many records as he can.”

But with Alexander-Arnold being courted by one of those Spanish giants, and many feeling he has already made up his mind to leave for Real, Carragher admits there may be some worry.

“Trent is in a different situation, so that’s the one most people will be worried about with the interest from Real Madrid and the fact that Dani Carvajal has done his ACL,” he said.

