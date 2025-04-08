Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his response to Mikel Arteta’s attitude following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

It’s likely only a matter of time before Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title, as they are eleven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining.

The Gunners need to be pretty much faultless during the run-in to threaten Liverpool, but they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Goodison Park over the weekend.

Leandro Trossard fired Arsenal ahead before Ilimian Ndiaye equalised from the penalty spot following the awarding of a soft spot-kick.

The penalty situation angered Arteta, who would have been rueing this decision more after Liverpool suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Fulham on Sunday.

READ: Big Midweek: Arsenal v Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes FC, Emery in Paris, Leeds bottlejob



Arteta said: “Second half we want them to start good, start to dominate the game, they’re going to be more aggressive, have more spaces.

“We did the opposite, we gave the ball straight to the keeper, direct play, trouble, again direct play and the referee decides to give a penalty. That changes the course of the game, which I’m here to give my opinion.

“I’ve seen it 15 times, there’s no way, in my opinion, that’s a penalty. Because if there is, then O’Brien has to be out and Everton has to play with 10 men, that’s clear.”

Now, Carragher has revealed his fresh verdict on the Premier League title race after he was “taken aback” by Arteta’s comments.

“We know managers get really irate on the back of defeats and understandably so,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Top ten Premier League replacements for past-it Liverpool pair Van Dijk and Salah

👉 Liverpool, Arne Slot bias to deny Eddie Howe chance of Premier League Manager of the Season

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Villa and Fulham take honours as weary Liverpool stagger to the finish line

“I was really surprised at how angry Mikel Arteta was [at drawing with Everton]. They’re 12 points behind [in the title race] and have got a big game mid-week [against Real Madrid].

“What that told me was, I’m convinced that everyone in this country thinks Liverpool have won the title, besides Arteta and Arsenal and Arne Slot and Liverpool.

“They’ll be thinking about complacency and I’m convinced Arteta will be telling them, ‘if we win every game, we can still win this league’.

“Because he has to try and keep giving them something to keep wanting to win games and I thought how angry he was was because he thought Liverpool would drop points in the game against Fulham and Arsenal have still got to play Liverpool as well.

“I was taken aback by how angry he was and it just made me think that he was probably still trying to instil that belief in the squad.

“Though everyone is saying it’s over, you’ve got to give something your players to keep going.”