Carragher refuses to forgive Mac Allister for Liverpool press conference

Alexis Mac Allister will need to do more than score the winner for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid for Jamie Carragher to forgive his pre-match press conference.

Mac Allister fired in the winner for the Reds at Anfield after Dominik Szoboszlai had levelled for the hosts following Marcos Llorente’s early opener.

It was a well-timed intervention from Mac Allister, in the game but also as it came immediately after a press conference in which he admitted he was “very, very sad” not to be offered a new Liverpool contract and that he had “options to leave” in the summer.

His comments were met with predictable ire from Liverpool fans, many of whom will suggest that the Argentina international didn’t deserve a new contract on the basis of his poor displays last term. The drop-off in his performance levels from the previous two campaigns was stark.

And Carragher clearly wasn’t impressed with what Mac Allister said, insisting it wasn’t “right” for him to break ranks as he did.

Reacting to his winning goal on CBS Sports, Carragher said: “Mac Allister, who talked the talk yesterday and today he walked the walk.

“Still doesn’t make what he did yesterday right in the press conference, but he’ll be looked on more favorably after getting the winning goal.”

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was impressed by Mac Allister’s all-round display and urged him to continue showing he deserves a new deal at Anfield.

He told TNT Sports: “I thought his performance tonight was outstanding. Let your football do the talking.

“Consistency, top performance, show your experience. Show you’re a top international. This club will reward you.”

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Ahead of the game, Gerrard explained why he believes Mac Allister hadn’t been handed a new deal.

He said: “I am a big fan of Alexis Mac Allister and I think he’s been very good for Liverpool and I think last year he had a few injury problems and I think going into the World Cup you sort of expected his focus to be elsewhere at certain times which it was.

“But he is a really clever player and he has done really well for Liverpool and I think this will be the manager’s decision at the end of the day.

“I think the manager has probably said to the guys around him, let me have a look at him, let me see how he plays and can he get back to his first season here where he was terrific.

“If he can get that form consistently now throughout the season then I think Liverpool will offer him a new contract and I actually think Liverpool need him.

“I think they need another one as well.

“I think they are light and the last thing Liverpool need is to lose a player like Alexis Mac Allister, with his experience and quality.

“But the timing last night, for me, I don’t think it was helpful.

“I think it’s one where he needs to knock on the manager’s door and talk privately.”

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