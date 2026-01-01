Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took a dim view of his former side as they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

On New Year’s Day, Liverpool had a great opportunity to build a sizable advantage over Chelsea and Manchester United as they faced Leeds United at Anfield.

Chelsea and Man Utd have dropped points against Bournemouth and Wolves in recent days, and Liverpool also failed to pick up all three points from their latest game.

The pressure mounted on head coach Arne Slot after his side’s 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road at the start of December, but Liverpool recovered to win four games in a row across all competitions.

However, the Reds struggled to a goalless draw against Leeds, who have extended their advantage over their relegation rivals as they sit six games unbeaten in the Premier League.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool should sell Gyokeres, Isak after Spurs ‘agreement’ as £360m quintet ripe to be sold



Leeds defended brilliantly to frustrate Liverpool, who did not do enough to break down their valiant opponents.

Pundit Carragher was on commentary for the match, and he revealed three concerns he has about Liverpool during the game.

Firstly, he thinks Liverpool were “very flat” against Leeds and did not “get the crowd involved”, while they did not “create nowhere near enough”.

Carragher also felt that Liverpool’s recent form has papered over the cracks, as their general performances have “been so-so” during this recent run.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘on verge of £43m signing’ due to be finalised ‘in days’ after Chelsea ‘withdraw’ decision

* Guardiola leaves, Newcastle appoint Maresca, Arsenal win Double and other football predictions for 2026

* Arsenal, Villa and Liverpool all obvious – picking every Premier League club’s greatest January signing



Commenting on Liverpool’s push for the Champions League, Carragher later added that they “will have to improve” if they are to fend off Man Utd and Chelsea.

“I mentioned before the game that this was a big opportunity for Liverpool when you consider some of the results this week, namely for Manchester United and Chelsea,” Carragher said.

“As l said throughout the game, Liverpool are on a decent run but performances will have to improve in the second half of the season to make sure Liverpool play in the Champions League next season.”

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, argued that Slot’s side “looked tired” and “lacked sharpness” as they were far from their best against Leeds United.

“They’ll be disappointed with that performance. They looked a little bit tired, they lacked that sharpness,” Sturridge said.

“There wasn’t much from them, threatening Leeds. They controlled it quite well but they didn’t have that creative sharpness.”