Carragher launches scathing rant at ‘huge money’ Man Utd star after Tottenham defeat

Jamie Carragher didn’t pull any punches in his scathing analysis of Matthijs de Ligt’s display for Manchester United in their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

De Ligt joined United for £38.5m from Bayern Munich in the summer and the Dutchman has become manager Erik ten Hag’s first choice centre-back alongside Lisandro Martinez.

But like the rest of his United teammates – but more so than the majority of them – De Ligt endured a torrid afternoon at Old Trafford against Spurs, and Carragher could barely believe what he was seeing from the 25-year-old during his analysis of the game on Monday Night Football.

On Spurs’ opening goal, which saw Micky van de Ven cut open Man United’s backline, Carragher said: “I’ve noticed this with De Ligt and a lot of centre-backs… I don’t understand why they don’t fill the space and come over. I see this so much.

“The striker just behind him has got nothing to do with him. That’s Martinez’s job, if De Ligt goes over, Martinez comes across.

“He’s looking over his shoulder, forget that! Forget it! Get it here!”

Carragher added: “It was a brilliant run. It was amazing. But Van de Ven runs because he sees the space. Listen, the full-back gets caught out but again I want to go to De Ligt.

“This sums Manchester United up for the last two of three years. Pressing but always being late. They’re locked in here, the front three of Tottenham are locking the back four in.”

On a second-half incident which saw Spurs create a chance, he continued: “But where is De Ligt?! The right-back has come up here, look where De Ligt is! You’ve got to get over!

“In every situation there in that first-half, two massive chances and a goal, in De Ligt – a player they’ve brought in for huge money – he’s completely out of position every time. He ends up flying into challenges and you’re leaving yourself in a situation where you can get yellow and red cards.”

Paul Scholes was similarly critical of De Ligt, who starred for Ajax under Ten Hag before spells at Juventus and Bayern left more to be desired, with his decline perhaps best summed up by him being ousted from the Bundesliga side by Eric Dier.

Scholes said: “When you bring players in, you expect them to be a lot better than who you’ve already got. I don’t see players coming in who are a big difference.

“De Ligt has come in for Maguire, let’s say, but there’s no big difference there.”

When asked whether De Ligt is an improvement on Harry Maguire, Scholes replied: “No, absolutely not.”