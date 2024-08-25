Carragher shares ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool transfer theory as major ‘problem’ is identified

Jamie Carragher has theorised why Liverpool haven’t signed any players this summer and the pundit has also identified a major problem for the Reds.

With the summer transfer window set to close next week, Liverpool are the only Premier League club who have not made a single signing so far.

It’s been no secret they have tried to sign a new holding midfielder, but they were unsuccessful in their attempt to lure Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi to Anfield.

Despite missing out on Zubimendi, Arne Slot has stressed that a lack of transfer activity hasn’t made his squad weaker.

“If you don’t strengthen, you become weaker? I don’t understand that,” Slot told reporters.

“It’s not always true that if you bring in new players a team becomes stronger.”

“Jurgen left the team in a good place. I said many times our squad is really strong and it’s not easy to find players who can strengthen us.

“Zubimendi was one [to strenghten the squad] but unfortunately he decided not to come.”

Liverpool are often quite precise in the transfer market and they don’t tend to panic-buy, even why they aren’t able to land their primary targets.

Carragher thinks that Liverpool could be saving funds in order to focus on the next summer transfer window instead.

In the past under Jurgen Klopp, they always worked 12 months in advance. They were always thinking not about this window, but about the next window,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

Liverpool will also be well aware that the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract.

Carragher has described this as a ‘problem’, but he doesn’t think that his former club will panic in the final days of the window.

“So they’ve come in late, had to bed a manager in. They’ve obviously got this problem in terms of the contracts which they will have to fix before Christmas.

“But the reason why Liverpool, I don’t think, are buying players right now is that they’re probably already thinking about next summer.

“That might sound ridiculous, but Liverpool in the last few years – or even more than that, five to 10 years – haven’t panicked in the transfer market and I love that about Liverpool.

“But, do they need reinforcements in certain positions? Yeah.”

Liverpool still have time to sign some reinforcements before the transfer window shuts, with the club still eyeing up defensive and midfield options.

Rennes full-back Adrien Truffert has been identified as a potential long-term Andy Robertson replacement and Man City’s Matheus Nunes is supposedly someone who the club have looked at.

