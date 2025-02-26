Jamie Carragher has been blasted this week over his controversial AFCON comments and an unlikely source has now criticised the Sky Sports pundit’s views on Bayern Munich.

Carragher stirred debate as he claimed the Africa Cup of Nations was not a contributing factor when considering player achievements in the battle for the Ballon d’or.

It resulted in Carragher calling Rio Ferdinand a “clown” for “playing to the gallery” after the Manchester United legend claimed he was disrespecting the tournament.

And now Carragher has drawn the ire of tennis icon Boris Becker, obviously, after the former Liverpool centre-back raised doubts over Bayern’s chances of winning the Champions League.

Bayern take on Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16 next month and reckons they will fail to advance having failed to convince him this season under Vincent Kompany, whose appointment will be questioned if they don’t “reach at least the semi-finals”.

“Bayern have not convinced me at all yet,” Carragher said. “Now they are playing against Leverkusen, who dominated Bayern in the Bundesliga recently. It’s a 50-50 tie. In the end, I’m predicting Leverkusen [to advance].

“If Kompany does not win, there will be many question marks about his appointment, because the league is expected and the Champions League is the icing on the cake of a season. They have to reach at least the semi-finals.”

Becker called bullish*t on X, insisting Carragher ‘is NOT well informed at all’.

‘There haven’t been any questions regarding the appointment of Kompany!’ Becker wrote.

‘In fact FCBayern just said domestic title most important trophy this year and are happy with the work of Vincent Kompany ! Jamie is NOT well informed at all.”

‘Apologies @TheBorisBecker it won’t happen again!’ Carragher quipped in response, with his message complete with a shrug and laughing emoji.

Ferdinand couldn’t resist wading in, replying to Becker’s post: ‘Boris… he’s having a bad couple weeks. Let him off.’

On Mohamed Salah and his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, Carragher said earlier this week: “I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament… normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid look really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front runner.

“If he gets more trophies and titles, that could put him above Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of where he ranks in Liverpool legends because right now he’s right on their shoulders.”

Hitting back at Carragher’s comments, former Man City defender Micah Richards said: “I’ll just say, AFCON is a major tournament.

“A lot of people at home will say they’re taking that seriously. AFCON is a major tournament, just so you know.”

Carragher added: “Egypt are not going to win the World Cup are they?”

To which Richards replied: “No, but AFCON is big. Remember when him and [Sadio] Mane was going for it.”

Before Carragher mumbled “oh my god” as Richards responded: “I’m just saying.”