‘Get off the pitch!’ – Carragher slams ’embarrassing’ Man Utd star for post-match antics

Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United star Antony for his “embarrassing” post-match antics after his side were spanked 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday.

A brace for Michael Olise and further goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell condemned Manchester United to their 13th Premier League defeat of the season, the most in a single campaign in the club’s history.

‘Just get off the pitch!’

United were awful to a man, and Carragher couldn’t hide his anger after the game as Antony was seen whispering behind his hand to Mason Mount as they walked off the pitch.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Just get off the pitch! Talking, whispering behind your hand – you’ve been absolutely awful. They’re probably talking about one of the players, or somebody else, or the manager.

“Just get off the pitch and get in. You’ve been beaten 4-0. Honestly, embarrassing.”

Not the only Man Utd embarrassment…

The pundit was particularly critical of Casemiro at half-time, claiming it was “sad to see” a player of such repute playing so badly as he analysed the Brazilian’s pathetic attempt to defend for Palace’s opening goal.

The midfielder – playing at centre-back – dived in to try to win the ball from Michael Olise on the halfway line and got nowhere near it, in a moment Carragher claimed was “embarrassing”.

“Listen, he’s playing out of position tonight,” he exclaimed. “This has got nothing to do with playing out of position. That could be a holding midfield role. That is embarrassing.

“They need to bring him off. He needs to come off the pitch,” he added. “Honestly. Nothing can be worse than Casemiro playing at centre-back in this second-half for Manchester United. Put Wan-Bissaka in the middle and bring a full-back on.

“It’s sad to see a great player performing like this. We’ve all been there at the end of our career but he’s only 32. What he’s achieved in the game but he’s miles off it.

“He’s miles away from it.”

Casemiro wasn’t replaced and was arguably worse after the break, gifting Palace possession for their fourth goal in what was a new nadir for the 32-year-old, and Manchester United in general.