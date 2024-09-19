Jamie Carragher snubs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Suarez in greatest-ever Liverpool XI

There was no place for either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Luis Suarez in Jamie Carragher’s all-time Liverpool XI, with just two members of Arne Slot’s team making the cut.

Suarez got 82 goals and 34 assists in just 133 games for the Reds, but won just one trophy in his time at Anfield – the League Cup in 2012 – and while Alexander-Arnold won everything on offer under Jurgen Klopp, like Suarez, he’s failed to make it into Carragher’s top Liverpool team.

Carragher, speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, said: “I would go with Ray Clemence just over Alisson [Becker], just for the fact he won so many trophies. Right back, Phil Neal or Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“Steve Nicol might do a job for me at left back – when you think of players who have played for AC Milan and won the European Cup four of five times and we go ‘wow’, [same with] Real Madrid and Barcelona players – Neal won four European Cups – it’s unbelievable.

“At the end of Trent’s career, I’ll probably say Trent, but I’ll go with Neal due to the fact he’s won four European Cups.

“I would go with Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hansen – that would be a great partnership [at centre-back].

“Andy Robertson may come into the equation, but Liverpool haven’t had a history of unbelievable left-backs – even when they were successful. I’m going to go for Nicol at left-back, he had a great combination with the guy in front of him who’s going to play, John Barnes, in that late 80’s team. Nicol was a player a little similar to me – right back, centre-back, left back, but he was that good for Liverpool.

“Graeme Souness has to be in central midfield alongside Steven Gerrard.

“On the right, there’s two options. Before Mo Salah joined the club, Ian Callaghan. He is the only player who has played more games for Liverpool than me. He played 860 games, and he won the second division with Liverpool and then one of his last games was the 1977 European Cup final. So, you think of that journey from being a second division player, a local player, but Mo Salah’s got to go in on that right side.

“Kenny Dalglish has got to play [up front] and Ian Rush goes in because of what he won. If Luis Suárez would have won the league with Liverpool – he won one trophy. If he had a league title and a European Cup to his name, I would have put Suárez in. But you think about what Rush did in those cup finals against Everton – I was crying on the way home!”