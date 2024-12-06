Carragher snubs Salah as ‘complacent’ Liverpool star tops list of contract priorities

Jamie Carragher claims Mohamed Salah would be third in his list of contract priorities at Liverpool

Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all have contracts that expire in the summer and from January they will all be able to sign pre-contract agreements with suitors if they’ve not signed extensions by then with Liverpool.

Salah recently claimed that he was “more out than in” when asked about a new deal at Liverpool, leading Carragher to claim the Egyptian was “selfish”, and the pundit believes he is the one of the three that should be focused on least despite topping the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season.

Asked by fellow pundit Gary Neville which player the club should be working hardest to keep, Carragher insisted on Van Dijk.

“The first player would be Virgil van Dijk,” Carragher confidently told Neville on the It’s Called Soccer! Podcast.

“I think that this guy is way above probably any centre-back I’ve seen in the Premier League era. You see the way he’s played against [Erling] Haaland and [Kylian] Mbappe – they’re the two best-attacking players now in world football.

“Football at the top level is almost too easy for Virgil van Dijk. He makes mistakes through complacency. We saw that again on Saturday. So, for me, Virgil van Dijk.

“The next one would be Trent Alexander-Arnold. The only reason I’m saying that is because of his age. I think, obviously, you can sign Trent now, and you’ve got him for the rest of his career.

“Mo would be third. Just for the fact that I’d probably pick Van Dijk over Mo. He’s obviously a lot older. But, of course, he’d be massively missed – you’d miss all three, but that’s the order I’d sort of say in importance. That’s gonna go down well with my Salah fans, isn’t it?”

Carragher was referencing the backlash after his comments on Salah’s interview last month.

“I am very disappointed with Mo Salah for that interview yesterday, last night, after the game, and it comes out today,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek, and they’ve got Manchester City at the weekend. That’s the story for Liverpool right now.

“And Mo Salah, we’re all quite aware, certainly the local reporters are in Liverpool, that in the seven years he’s been at the football club, he stopped in the mixed zone twice, which is absolutely fine.

“But he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning Liverpool the game and putting that out.

“Now, the most important thing for Liverpool Football Club this season is not the future of Mo Salah, it’s not the future of Virgil van Dijk, and it’s not the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League. That is more important than any of those players.

“And if he continues to put comments out, or his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”