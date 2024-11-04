Carragher sticks boot into Arsenal as three traits used to back up Mikel Arteta to Jose Mourinho ‘morphing’

Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Mikel Arteta is 'morphing into Jose Mourinho'.

Jamie Carragher backed up his controversial claim that Mikel Arteta is “slowly morphing into a Jose Mourinho style of manager” on Monday Night Football before sticking the boot in by highlighting the key difference between the two managers.

Carragher recently suggested that the style Arsenal are playing in under Arteta is more similar to that of the Chelsea legend than his mentor Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The claim caused quite a stir among the Arsenal fans, but Carragher explained his stance ahead of Fulham’s clash with Brentford on Monday, claiming Arteta’s lack of faith in his attacking players has led to him focusing on the defensive side of the game.

“Anyone who thinks I just plucked this Jose Mourinho thing to create negativity around Arsenal… it’s analysing exactly where Arsenal are going,” he told Sky Sports.

“If people don’t agree with that, I don’t think you’re actually watching what’s going on with Arsenal right now.

“I think Mikel Arteta feels he doesn’t have the attacking quality that Manchester City have, so he’s going another one to try and win the league. Strong defensively and a more powerful team.”

Carragher emphasised the similarities between the current Arsenal side and Mourinho’s tactical approach in his first spell at Chelsea, pointing to the defensive strength, height and power, and set-piece reliance of both teams.

The pundit did though insist the comparison was not meant as a criticism, before sticking the boot in by highlighting the key difference between the two managers.

“My first thing would be my team is going to be strong defensively – Arsenal are strong defensively,” Carragher said.

“Height and strength and power in my team… we’ve highlighted the strength and power of this Arsenal team. That’s what you get from Mourinho, that’s what you’re getting from Arsenal.

“Set-piece reliance at times. You think how powerful [Didier] Drogba and [John] Terry were at Chelsea, that’s exactly the same with Arsenal. At times, Arsenal with the goalkeeper are going direct. How often did we see Petr Cech go direct?

“The one thing that we should also say that Arsenal are not like Jose Mourinho is winning trophies.

“This is the guy that has won the Premier League three times. Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League in 20 years.”

Arteta himself certainly wasn’t displeased with the comparison, insisting he is full of admiration for Mourinho.

The Spaniard said: “For sure. I’ve known him since I was 15 years old. He coached me. He was in Barcelona. Yeah, he’s won 26 titles. So he’s someone to really admire, the way he’s done it, the way he’s changed the culture in clubs, the way he’s done it in different countries. But I don’t like comparing myself to anybody.”