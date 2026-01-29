Jamie Carragher – who wanted Arne Slot sacked for continuing to play Ibrahima Konate – cannot believe how quickly fans have turned on the Liverpool boss.

Carragher has been critical of Liverpool boss Slot this season, but insists the Dutchman should not be sacked less than a year after winning the Premier League title.

Jamie Carragher on Arne Slot

Carragher said Slot should be sacked for playing Ibrahima Konate

Now believes Liverpool can’t sack a league-winning manager

“I’ve been taken aback by how quickly people have turned,” he said

Calls for respect from fans given Slot’s Premier League title win

Liverpool’s title defence has been nothing short of appaling after spending over £400million in the summer transfer window, with the additions of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak damaging the balance the Reds had in 2024/25.

Slot’s side have looked defensively frail, unenergetic in midfield and less potent in attack, and they’ve paid the price as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s defensive issues were on full display from the opening weekend of the season, with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth papering over the cracks and Carragher voiced his concerns about how open they were in that game.

After winning their opening five Premier League matches, Liverpool endured a woeful run of only three wins from 12 matches across all competitions and six defeats in seven in the top flight.

Liverpool probably hit their nadir in a 4-1 Champions League defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven in November, with Konate’s performance leading to Carragher losing his head.

Carragher said picking Konate was a sackable offence

In a clip that went viral, Carragher was furious with the Frenchman during the match and claimed continuing to select Konate was a sackable offence.

He said: “What the f**k is going on? What the absolute f**k?

“I’ve f**king had enough of them. Honest to God, that Konate. I mean, that’s a sackable offence for the manager for keeping picking him. He should be sacked for that.”

The video has since vanished from social media, and now Carragher is very much on his high horse regarding criticism of Slot from Liverpool supporters.

Carragher stunned at Liverpool fans turning on Arne Slot

The Reds legend says a club should not sack a manager who won a league title the previous season.

“I’ve been taken aback by how quickly people have turned. I just think you can’t change a manager who’s won the league a year ago,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“You have to obviously assess it at the end of the season so I am a bit taken aback. I think if you win the league and you spend that type of money it’s not just on him but other people.

“Liverpool have never been in this position in this social media age where everyone’s got an opinion.

“[Jurgen] Klopp came about 10 years ago and they obviously had one of the best managers in the world so it was never really up for debate.

“I have been taken aback with the feelings concerning the manager.”

Carragher has previous. Earlier this month, his hypocrisy was on show when he said some Liverpool fans are “way out of line” for wanting Slot sacked.

In a similar sentiment to Thursday’s comments, Carragher said: “I think some of the criticism the manager’s had, and he gets from Liverpool supporters, I think it’s just way out of line and way over the top. This is a guy who, six months ago, won the league title.

“I reckon he deserves a lot more respect from Liverpool supporters for what he’s achieved in his first season at the club.”

You know what’s “way over the top”? Wanting Slot to be sacked for picking a key player when he doesn’t have a suitable replacement.

