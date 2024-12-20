Jamie Carragher thinks we all spend too much time talking about Marcus Rashford as he’s not that good a player, and advised the Manchester United star to “keep your mouth shut”.

Rashford said in an interview on Tuesday that he was looking for a “new challenge”, which came as a surprise to the club and new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese boss had dropped Rashford, along with Alejandro Garnacho, for the Manchester derby on Sunday, but said there was no disciplinary issue and expected the England international to be vying for a place in the team for the clash with Tottenham on Thursday.

Rashford again wasn’t selected, with reports suggesting he was sent home from training on Monday due to illness, but Amorim – while admitting the forward’s interview shocked him and made him “a little bit emotional” – confirmed ahead of the trip to Tottenham that Rashford remains a part of his plans.

Carragher was asked about the situation ahead of the Carabao Cup clash and slammed Rashford for making the comments without the club’s knowledge, and believes he’s put them in a really awkward position.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I feel like I’ve been talking about Marcus Rashford for the last week, and I’ve said before, he’s not that good of a player for the amount of time that we talk about him. Wayne Rooney was, David Beckham was, Cristiano Ronaldo was.

“I’m not for any player coming out and being critical of the club, but for Rashford to do that, to come out without the club having any knowledge of it and just announce he’s basically put in a transfer request or he wants to leave the club, that leaves the club in a really poor position in terms of negotiating his exit at some stage.

“If he really believes he wants to still be a Manchester United player and he still wants to have a great career, you don’t come out with a statement like that. You keep your mouth shut, you battle and you hope that you get a little chance.”

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/2023 season but has really struggled since, and Carragher doesn’t believe 30 goals is anything to write home about in any case.

Carragher added: “People keep talking about 30 goals, which is a really big figure. It’s not out of this world. We’re looking at some players now, they have better figures than that and he’s at Manchester United, a top team who dominates a lot of games.

“Manchester United should have a player every season scoring 30 goals. If they’re going to be playing 55 to 60 games, if you’ve got a player who can’t get 30 goals, he probably shouldn’t be at Manchester United.”