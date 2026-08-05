Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher suspects it may be “the end” for Martin Zubimendi at Arsenal following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings, having landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

And Newcastle United standout Guimaraes looks set to be their next arrival. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his move to Arsenal the ‘here we go’ treatment on Wednesday morning after the Gunners ‘agreed’ a £75m deal with their Premier League rivals.

Now, Carragher has argued that this transfer could have a knock-on effect with Zubimendi, who had a mixed debut season at Arsenal following his £60m move from Real Sociedad.

Carragher feels it may be “the end for Zubimendi” at Arsenal with Guimaraes joining.

“Do you think it’s the end for Zubimendi there?” Carragher said on the Football Ramble podcast.

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“In terms of being what he was supposed to be when he was brought in. He was supposed to come in and be this controller. I don’t see him ever getting that place back now.”

Jamie Carragher reveals doubts with Bruno Guimaraes joining Arsenal

Still, Carragher is unsure how Arsenal’s new-look midfield will look following Guimaraes’ arrival.

“I was almost more of a [Sandro] Tonali man than Bruno,” Carragher added.

“I thought he had more pace about him and could get around the pitch.

“I would look at Bruno and not be quite sure, I thought he was a good player but I thought, can he run? He would get fouled a lot and slowed down the game a lot.

“He does get important goals though and he’s a good player. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta uses that midfield now.

“Will Bruno play more of a holding role, does Declan Rice still play that box-to-box role? I’m still not 100 percent convinced what role Rice is better in.”

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But with Arsenal targeting Guimaraes and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, they are clearly trying to make a statement in this window.

And Carragher has explained why he thinks Arsenal are pushing for these marquee signings.

“I think it’s interesting because when I look at what Arsenal are trying to do this summer, I think it’s a case of ‘we’re going to win the league again and we’re going to go for the Champions League,'” he continued.

“It looks very much like they’re trying to dominate.”