Jamie Carragher delivered a damning verdict of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur prospects on Sky Sports this week, saying the club will “shake hands and move on” if they suffer a Europa League defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham head to Germany on Thursday on the back of a tense 1-1 draw in London, just days before suffering another heavy defeat at the hands of Wolves in the Premier League.

The Liverpool legend thinks that defeat will spell the end of Postecoglou‘s reign amid growing calls for his departure.

“I think if they go out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the cup, it probably would be a shake hands and move on to something different for both parties in terms of the manager and the club,” Carragher said.

Spurs controlled possession and were rarely threatened during the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, though Hugo Ekitike’s goal in the sixth minute was enough to claim a first-leg draw for the Germans.

He continued, “And, you know, Ange Postecoglou, since he’s come in, I love watching Spurs. I love it when I’ve got a Spurs game.

“I love analysing as things go on. But if you’re a Spurs fan, you know, you’re so open. You’re always conceding goals.

“They’re an exciting team to watch. I’ve said it for so long: They should be everybody’s second team in some ways because you’re always going to get a great game.”

The Premier League’s grand entertainers have scored 60 goals while conceding 49 times en route to 17 losses in 32 Premier League fixtures.

The Liverpool legend was keen to acknowledge an ongoing injury crisis that has hampered their season, though he also referenced their poor form from previous seasons.

“But some of the results that we’ve seen this season, there’s been mitigating circumstances in some cases in terms of the injuries that they’ve had.

“Even when they’ve had the full team, they haven’t been winning enough games.

“This has not just been going on this season. If you go back to the first 10 games of last season, when they were fantastic, top of the league, from then, this has been going on for a long time.

“This has been going on for nearly 18 months, with them conceding goals and losing games.

“So it’s not, you know, just turning on the manager really quickly over a run of form. This has been going on a long time.”

Tottenham will look to extend their stay in the Europa League when they visit Frankfurt on Thursday night.