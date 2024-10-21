Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has urged Chelsea to replace goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after he “let them down” in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Chelsea paid around £25m to sign Sanchez from Premier League rivals Brighton during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Sanchez missed the end of last season due to injury, but his performances have been criticised as he’s looked far from comfortable between the sticks for the Premier League giants.

The 26-year-old has started this season as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper, but his position could be under scrutiny after he struggled against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Spain international was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and perhaps should have done better with the midfielder’s goal later in the game.

Chelsea carried on from where they let off before the international break as they made a brilliant start to the game. Despite this, it was Liverpool who took the lead as Mohamed Salah netted a penalty.

The Blues were 1-0 at half-time but a fine finish from Nicolas Jackson brought the sides level just after the restart. However, they were only level for three minutes as Jones restored Liverpool’s lead and his goal proved to be the winner.

Speaking pre-match, Carragher encouraged Chelsea to make two “game-changer” signings.

“In terms of going for a title challenge next season they would still have to rectify the goalkeeping situation and someone up top,” Carragher said.

“You can build a squad to get to where you are now and the top four, but you need game-changers [to go for the title] and Liverpool did that in terms of bringing Alisson in, that made a huge difference for them.”

Sanchez’s performance against Liverpool reinforced Carragher’s view as the goalkeeper was “scared of getting hit by the ball”.

“In terms of control of the game, Chelsea were better, but what let them down was the goalkeeper,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They need a new goalkeeper if they want to get back to where they want to be.”

He added: “What I don’t like is that when he goes he turns his face. It’s almost like he’s scared of getting hit by the ball.

“You go back to Peter Schmeichel and when he’d come out he would just make himself as big as possible.

“He [Sanchez] comes out to Curtis Jones and Curtis Jones should be absolutely terrified that a ‘keeper is coming towards him, he’s 6ft 4, he’s coming on top of him.

“But he [Sanchez] is scared of the ball and Curtis Jones and he’s turning his head away. You’ve got to get there and hopefully it hits you in the face and keep it out.

“We talk about Chelsea and the money they’ve spent and where they still need things… they need a new goalkeeper if they’re going to get back to where they want to be.”