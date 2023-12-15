Carragher urges Klopp to ‘push’ for signing to ‘maintain’ title challenge with Liverpool ‘in contact’ with France star

Jamie Carragher thinks the signing of a deep-lying midfielder will help Liverpool “maintain their position at the top” of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp signed four midfielders in the summer transfer window, bringing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield.

He also sanctioned the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, which triggered the signings of Endo and Gravenberch.

Out of the four new midfielders, Endo is the only natural No. 6 but he has been used pretty sporadically by Klopp, who has preferred Mac Allister in that deeper role.

The Argentine is definitely better suited to playing further up the pitch and that has been evident in his performances this season.

There is still a strong belief that Liverpool need a natural defensive midfielder if they are going to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

And Carragher has claimed that the Reds look unbalanced without a No. 6 and thinks Klopp has to “push” for the signing of one in January.

“Liverpool are top of the league and I am not really sure how,” Carragher wrote for the Telegraph. “The league table says one thing but my eyes tell me something else.

“The balance of the team is still not quite right, and it is hard to imagine it will be without a ready-made defensive midfielder.”

Carragher added: “The much talked about new midfield is not fully functioning yet, the trio of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in moments rather than in back-to-back fixtures.

“For Liverpool to maintain their position at the top, that has to change and the additions must raise their level from promising and occasionally good to consistently outstanding.

“A decision may be looming in January regarding a top number six. If there is one out there, why not push for it now rather than wait?”

The Reds are believed to be more focused on the signing of a central defender due to Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate’s injury problems.

Having said that, it has been reported this week that Klopp is still looking at Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all ‘in contact’ with Nice and the French international’s representatives.

The 22-year-old has played 12 times in Ligue 1 this term and has been instrumental in his side going the first 13 league games of the season unbeaten.

Thuram has 150 appearances for Nice, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists.

