Carragher urges Man City flop to demand answers from Guardiola and ‘make sure you’re noticed’

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester City flop Kalvin Phillips to “make sure you’re noticed” by Pep Guardiola by asking him to “explain” his position at the club.

Phillips’ career has taken a turn for the worst since his £45million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. In the Premier League for Man City last season, the midfielder played just 290 minutes.

He wasn’t offered much more in the way of appearances in other competitions, while City were even more dominant than usual, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

So far this season, City have played 13 fixtures in all competitions. Despite an injury to Rodri of late and Phillips being an obvious deputy as the pair occupy the same position, the ex-Leeds man has played in just five of those, for a combined 167 minutes.

Clearly, his spell at the Premier League giants isn’t going the way it looked like it would after he starred at Leeds, and Carragher has advised him to make sure Guardiola is seeing him, by training hard and demanding answers.

“If I was in a position where the manager wasn’t playing me, I’d be treating training like a game every day,” Carragher said on Stick to Football.

“We all give 100 per cent in training, but we all have times in our careers where you feel like you’ve got something to show the manager, or a new player coming in.

“I don’t know Kalvin Phillips at all, but the point is, make sure you’re noticed every day in training, whether that’s your voice, you’re loud, you’re leaving a tackle in on someone, you’re going to the manager and saying ‘okay, I don’t understand my position, explain it to me’.”

Carragher also feels that Phillips has to make use of what limited game time he gets by performing in order to be offered more than the handful of minutes he is currently getting.

“I remember Jose Mourinho saying something about young players getting a chance and I always say that about big clubs, and young players coming through, you can’t expect a manager to give you a run of five or six games,” Carragher said.

“You might get one or two and you have to show the manager that he can trust you. Young players get a chance in training, and it might be being a bit harsh on Kalvin Phillips as I’ve never moved clubs.

“I’ve never gone into a new dressing room, but you have to grab it by the scruff of the neck and I’ve seen it too often when new players have come into Liverpool, where they’ve got the talent but not the personality to actually impose themselves.”

While Phillips will be trying to do that, it looks easier said than done so far for him at City.

