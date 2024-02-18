Jamie Carragher has encouraged Mauricio Pochettino to stop playing Thiago Silva after Chelsea star Axel Disasi shone against Manchester City.

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract with Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Blues were questioned for signing the 39-year-old at the time as onlookers questioned whether the veteran defender had enough left in the tank to compete in the Premier League.

The Brazil international silenced his doubters in his first three seasons at Stamford Bridge as he was consistently one of Chelsea’s stronger performers but he has dropped out of the first-team in recent weeks.

Disasi lined up alongside Levi Colwill at centre-back at the Etihad on Saturday evening. The two defenders were superb as Erling Haaland failed to score in the 1-1 stalemate.

Speaking post-match, Carragher explained why he thinks it will now be “very difficult for Silva to get back into the team”.

“When you see those two [Disasi and Colwill] playing there together, I think it makes it very difficult for Thiago Silva to get back into the team between now and the end of the season unless someone gets injured,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“But I certainly think Chelsea, yes they’ve got the cup final, but they’ve almost got to start building something for the future.

“There’s not an awful lot to play for after the cup final. So I think looking at those two as a partnership and maybe another younger centre-back — I’m not sure who else they’ve got in the squad — but yeah, I think the days of Thiago Silva playing for Chelsea have got to come to an end.”

Carragher was full of praise for Disasi after the game. He likened the 25-year-old to John Terry and he “can’t remember a better defensive performance this season” than his against Man City.

“It was backs against the wall throwing yourself in front of things, every time the ball comes in you’re like a magnet,” Carragher added.

“Talking about Chelsea, that was a John Terry performance [from Disasi] and I can’t give any higher praise than that.

“I can’t remember a better defensive performance this season, certainly from a central defender.

“You’re coming away to Manchester City, playing against the best striker in the world, he was brilliant.

“He was Man of the Match, definitely the best player on the pitch. He was just throwing himself in front of everything.”

Speaking post-match, Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted that they have been “surprised” by Cole Palmer this season.

“We knew he was a talented player with the potential to be top,” Pochettino told reporters.

“But like all young players, always there was a question mark about how he would adapt to the team, to the new environment.

“I need to be honest – he surprised everyone. Always when you sign a player you expect something, but not so quick. He was an impact. After one week, two weeks, he was playing like he was an experienced player here.