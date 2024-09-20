Jamie Carragher did not include himself in his all-time Liverpool XI, selecting current Reds captain Virgil van Dijk next to Alan Hansen instead.

Carragher made 737 appearances for Liverpool. Only Ian Callaghan played more matches, appearing a ridiculous 860 times.

Callaghan does not get in his all-time Reds XI though, missing out at the expense of Mohamed Salah, who is the only other current player to get in the side after Van Dijk.

The former defender explains why other Jurgen Klopp favourites Andy Robertson, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold narrowly miss out.

“I would go with Ray Clemence, just, over Alisson, just for the fact he won so many trophies,” Carragher said.

“Right-back, [options are] Phil Neal or Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. When you think of players who played for say AC Milan and stuff like that, we go, ‘He’s won the European Cup four or five times’, we go, ‘Wow, Madrid and Barça players’ – Phil Neal won four European Cups, it’s unbelievable that. I think if I was asked this question at the end of Trent’s career I’d probably say Trent, but I will go with Phil Neal for the fact that he’s won four European Cups.

“I would go with Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hansen [at centre-back], I think that would be a great partnership.

“Andy Robertson may come into the equation. He’s done unbelievably [well]. But I’m going to go for Steve Nicol. He played left-back and he had a great combination with the guy in front who is going to play: John Barnes in that late ’80s team. Steve Nicol was a player a little bit similar to me – right-back, centre-back, left-back – but I think he was that good for Liverpool he’s got to be in the team. So I’ll go with Steve Nicol at left-back.

“Souey [Graeme Souness] has to be in central midfield. So I’ve got John Barnes on the left, I’ve got Graeme Souness in the middle alongside Steven Gerrard.

“On the right, I think there’s two options. Before Mo Salah joined the club, I would always play a completely different player, Ian Callaghan. He is the only player who has played more games for Liverpool than me, he played 860 games.

“He won the Second Division with Liverpool and I think one of his last games was the 1977 European Cup final. So you think of that journey of being a Second Division player, a local player and he’s played the most games. But Mo Salah has got to go in on that right side.

“Kenny Dalglish has got to play. Ian Rush goes in because of what he won. I think if Luis Suarez would have won the league with Liverpool… he won one trophy with Liverpool, I think if he got a league title and European Cup to his name, I think I would have put Luis Suarez in.

“But Ian Rush, think of what he did in the cup finals against Everton, I was crying on the way home [as a boyhood Everton fan]. Ian Rush has to play.”

