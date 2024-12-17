Jamie Carragher with Milos Kerkez and the Liverpool badge in circles

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez would be an ideal replacement for Anfield favourite Andy Robertson.

Robertson has struggled in the Liverpool backline this year and there are growing doubts over his future at the club after his red card against Fulham on Saturday.

He was sent off for denying Harry Wilson a clear goalscoring opportunity following a poor first touch in his defensive third.

Arne Slot did say after the game that the Scotland captain was playing on through an injury picked up in the opening minutes of the game, but there is no doubt he has been subpar in 2024.

Signing a new left-back should be a priority for Reds head coach Slot (we have seven candidates here, by the way) and a few players have been linked.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is a player we like very much but an interesting option is Bournemouth youngster Kerkez.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher was on Sky Sports duty for the Cherries’ Premier League match at home to West Ham on Monday and used the opportunity to speak about the Hungarian left-back.

Carragher started by saying Slot should reduce the burden on Robertson by signing a new left-back in January and has endorsed the addition of Kerkez, who was signed by new Reds director Richard Hughes last summer.

“He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully (v Fulham). He’s had a whack then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card,” he said.

“He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address in January.

“Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”

