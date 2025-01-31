Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool are ‘gambling’ with their inactivity in the January transfer window but says the club have made the ‘signing of the season’.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League and competing on four fronts having reached the last 16 of the Champions League, fourth round of the FA Cup, and Carabao Cup semi-final.

They have decided their strong first half to the 2024/25 campaign means they do not need to bolster the squad in the winter transfer window.

Arne Slot’s side only signed Federico Chiesa for this season and the Italian has found playing time very hard to come by.

The Dutch manager was interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi for defensive-midfield but the Spaniard did not want to move, meaning Ryan Gravenberch stepped up.

Having failed in their pursuit of Zubimendi, Liverpool clearly have funds available but are not spending for the sake of it.

READ MORE: Champions League play-off draw: Man City get Real Madrid as Celtic face Bayern Munich

This has been deemed ‘frustrating, risky and courageous all at once’ by club legend Carragher, who thinks the Reds’ quadruple ambitions could benefit from one or two January additions.

Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool’s transfer policy can be frustrating, risky and courageous all at once. They remain adept at competing at the top of the Premier League while lingering at the lower end of the “net spend” table.

‘Another transfer window is closing with Liverpool one of the most inactive clubs. It is deja vu for those wondering if the squad are equipped to compete on four fronts.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Slot wants ‘right decision’ from Salah ‘for him and Liverpool’ as ‘ridiculous’ contract claim dismissed

👉 Unbreakable Premier League records feature Mourinho’s stingy Chelsea and Erling Haaland

👉 Every Premier League club’s pleasant surprise this season: Amad, Kluivert, Burn, Tielemans…

‘The lack of recruitment since the new manager joined worries me. Liverpool would be stronger with a left-sided defender and an extra central midfielder.

‘On current form, Slot’s starting XI is capable of winning the Premier League and Champions League, but an injury to Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah would be a big problem, and if Ryan Gravenberch is absent the club have no natural replacement as a No 6.

‘Liverpool were prepared to spend £51.5 million for Martín Zubimendi six months ago, recognising they needed more strength in depth. Gravenberch was the internal solution.

‘Spending a little more in January to bring forward a deal for a long-term target would be a preferable insurance policy. Given the funds are there, it feels like a gamble to wait rather than grasp the nettle right now.

‘That decision will be vindicated if Liverpool become champions. If they fall just short again, particularly to Arsenal, valid questions will be asked as to whether the club could and should have done more when in such a strong position.

‘Time will tell if Liverpool’s general inactivity in the transfer market across the past two windows is dangerous or clever.

‘If Liverpool win the title, Slot will be the hero. If it goes wrong from here, Edwards, Hughes and the rest of the FSG hierarchy will be cast by some as the villains.

‘But whatever the outcome in the title run-in, Liverpool can claim they have already made the signing of the season: Slot himself.’

READ NOW: Everything you need to know about the Champions League now…