Carragher makes ‘worst possible’ Rashford comparison after ‘unacceptable’ Man Utd display

Jamie Carragher says Marcus Rashford is playing as though he “doesn’t care” about Manchester United after the England star’s “unacceptable performance” in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag’s side were completely outplayed at St James’ Park on Saturday night, with very few United players doing themselves justice, but Rashford’s display was particularly disappointing and it came as no surprise when he was withdrawn just after the hour mark.

Rashford was in stunning form last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, but his form has dropped significantly this term, with the 26-year-old managing just two goals in 18 appearances.

And in what Carragher said is “the worst possible thing you can say”, compared Rashford to fellow forward Anthony Martial, in that he “doesn’t really care”.

“It looks like big problems [at Man United]. I can’t actually believe where Man United are in the table,’ Carragher told Sky Sports. “Watching Marcus Rashford last night that was an unacceptable performance for a few reasons.

“That lad didn’t play midweek in the Champions League, but I have been a local player and it’s not easy especially when the team is not doing well.

“For Rashford and myself and Gerrard at Liverpool it’s your job to fix it and drag others up with you,” he added. “Watching Rashford he reminds me of Martial and that is worst possible thing you can say about him. Foreign player comes in and doesn’t really care. Rashford is now looking like Martial.

“As a local player your job to drag others up. You do not stop running for that badge and your supporters as you are supposedly one of them.”

Carragher is not the only one to issue a scathing review of Rashford, with United legend Steve Bruce also making crystal clear what he thinks of the Red Devils’ striker’s recent displays.

“The body language of some of the players doesn’t look right,” Bruce told Stadium Astro. “We’ve been talking now and the first one you look at is why all of a sudden Marcus Rashford, after how good he was, how good he played for England a few weeks ago, [has gone] to what you see now.

“Is he not happy playing on the right, what is wrong? We aren’t going to know what has happened behind the scenes if anything has happened. When he comes off, he shows that petulance, he is not happy. I think he needs to have a look at himself, to start with.”

