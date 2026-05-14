Carrick and Arsenal trio up for Premier League season awards as 14 nominees announced

Michael Carrick could be named Premier League Manager of the Season despite only taking charge of Manchester United in January as the nominees for Player of the Season have also been announced.

Carrick has won ten of his 15 games in interim charge of United after replacing Ruben Amorim at the Old Trafford helm at the turn of the year, lifting the Red Devils from seventh to third and securing Champions League qualification to push Sir Jim Ratcliffe into handing him the permanent reins this summer.

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He’s joined by Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta in the running for the manager’s gong as the Spaniard closes in on the Premier League title, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also in the frame as he looks to deny the Gunners the that title.

Brentford’s Keith Andrews is also nominated after leading Brentford on a charge for European football having seamlessly taken over from long-term Bees boss Thomas Frank.

Andoni Iraola may leave Bournemouth at the end of the season with the remarkable parting gift of Champions League football and is up for the award, along with Regis Le Bris, who’s secured a mid-table finish after bringing Sunderland up from the Championship.

The winner will be decided by a combination of a public vote and panel of football experts, as will be the case for the Player of the Season.

Golden Glove-winning goalkeeper David Raya, centre-back Gabriel Magalhães and midfielder Declan Rice are the three Arsenal players up for the award.

They’re joined by Manchester City pair Erling Haaland – the league’s top scorer on 26 goals – and Antoine Semenyo, who carried his fine form for Bournemouth in terms of first half of the season with him to the Etihad following his January transfer.

Brentford’s Brazilian striker Igor Thiago has his 22 goals this season and is among the nominees, along with Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, who’s the current favourite having notched 19 assists so far.