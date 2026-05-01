Carrick ‘can’t afford bad defeat’ to Liverpool as Man Utd make Iraola decision

Michael Carrick has been told he “can’t afford” a Liverpool humbling on Sunday after Manchester United picked Andoni Iraola as the ‘strongest candidate’ to replace him at Old Trafford.

Carrick has all-but secured Champions League football for United after taking interim charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man United v Liverpool, Tottenham, Viktor Gyokeres, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner

He’s won nine and lost just two of his 13 games in charge, making it very difficult for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS bosses to look beyond him as the long-term solution at the club.

Reports have claimed Ratcliffe would prefer a more ‘alpha’ coach and after Gary Neville suggested his former teammate could walk away before proposing Julian Nagelsmann as an alternative.

And it was revealed on Thursday that Iraola has emerged as the ‘strongest candidate’ to become the next permanent boss of United if the reins aren’t handed to Carrick.

It’s claimed that while it would ‘still be a surprise if Carrick is not eventually given the position’ United are ‘wary of a repeat of 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was promoted from temporary to permanent’.

Iraola is ‘strongly admired’, with Red Devils chiefs particularly fond of ‘his coaching and attacking style of play’ and ‘there is a sense he would fit into what United are trying to do’.

The 43-year-old – who will be a free agent at the end of the season after leaving Bournemouth – is also being pursued by Crystal Palace as they seek a replacement for Oliver Glasner and is thought to be the ‘leading candidate’ for Chelsea after they sacked Liam Rosenior last month.

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United were always going to look at alternatives for the job, but Iraola being named as an alternative in the frame ramps up the pressure on Carrick ahead of a crunch clash with bitter rivals on Sunday.

‘All about the managers on Sunday’

Liverpool will go level on points with United if they triumph at Old Trafford and Neville reckons Carrick’s future at the club may rest on the result.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Neville said: “This game on Sunday – against United – which is historically probably the greatest Premier League fixture.

“It just feels a bit like, on Sunday, it is bigger for Slot and Michael Carrick than it is for the fans. I don’t think Michael could afford a bad defeat on Sunday. Is it about the managers on Sunday a little bit?”