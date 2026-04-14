Multiple reports are pointing towards Manchester United veering away from Michael Carrick and appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their next permanent manager.

It had been almost entirely smooth sailing for Carrick in his role as interim manager of Man Utd prior to Monday night’s shock defeat to bitter rivals Leeds United on home soil.

The 24-day rest period appeared to negatively impact the Red Devils, with Leeds starting much the brighter of the two sides and swarming the sluggish-looking Man Utd.

The defeat shouldn’t affect Man Utd’s chances of qualifying for next year’s Champions League too much. Fifth spot would be good enough and United still hold a healthy seven-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea.

Nevertheless, the loss might have unexpected consequences in the dugout.

According to a fresh update from an X account made up of a team of ‘five elite reporters’ with over 700,000 followers, Man Utd officials have now booked a trip to Germany.

The purpose of the alleged trip, per the update, regards the managerial position. And with a recent report claiming the race to become United’s next boss has narrowed down to Michael Carrick vs Julian Nagelsmann, the signs suggest Man Utd might now be leaning towards the latter.

‘Manchester United officials are traveling to Germany next week regarding management for next season,’ the report began.

They continued: ‘Michael Carrick getting the Man Utd job is not a given. He needs to show his worth.’

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Nagelsmann, 38, is the current manager of the German national side and contracted to the German FA until the summer of 2028.

However, a separate report from GiveMeSport that was published after Man Utd lost to Leeds stated Man Utd are now readying a ‘formal’ approach for Nagelsmann.

It was claimed Carrick’s chances of remaining in situ ‘took a big hit’ on Monday, especially with INEOS supremo, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in attendance on the night.

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And perhaps most tellingly of all, it was claimed Nagelsmann would be willing to cut his tenure with Germany short after the World Cup if offered the chance to return to club football.

Nagelsmann – who was termed a tactical ‘genius’ within the report – is vastly experienced despite still being in his thirties.

He took his first role in senior management aged 28 with Hoffenheim before impressing at RB Leipzig between 2019-21.

His stellar spell within the Red Bull system saw Nagelsmann hired by Germany’s biggest club, Bayern Munich, in 2021.

During his almost-two year spell in Munich, Nagelsmann produced a gaudy 71.43 winning percentage.

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