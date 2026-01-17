According to reports, Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has opted to ‘reject’ a transfer involving England international Harry Maguire.

The experienced centre-back’s future at Man Utd is in doubt as he is in the final few months of his current contract.

Maguire is one of the very few Man Utd players who can hold his head high for his performances over the past few years, but he has dropped in the pecking order this term.

The 32-year-old recently returned to fitness after being out since November with a thigh injury, but he has only made four Premier League starts this term and it remains to be seen whether he will be given a new deal beyond this summer.

Maguire would likely have to accept a significant paycut to remain at Man Utd, while it’s also unclear whether he would prefer to move elsewhere to play more regularly.

READ: Carrick must copy Amorim request for Man Utd signing as INEOS given ‘real chance’ of no-brainer deal



The defender has been linked with several Premier League and European sides in recent months, but a new report from The Sun claims Man Utd and interim boss Carrick have decided to ‘reject all approaches’ for him.

The report explains:

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has slammed the door shut on a potential exit for Maguire, insisting the defender remains at Old Trafford despite inquiries from Milan and multiple Premier League clubs. ‘Carrick wants the club to reject all approaches for the veteran centre-back, who has become a fan favourite after a difficult few years. His No2 Steve Holland holds Maguire in high regard after the pair spent eight years together in the England set-up.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Ferdinand insists £121m striker will ‘100% come to Man Utd’ as Wilcox bends to Carrick demand

* Keane ‘bitterness’ clear with Neville ‘nodding along’ at fellow failed manager who is ‘furious by default’

* Man Utd duo to be ‘exposed’ by Man City in Carrick system as ‘perfect’ Doku foil to miss derby

Casemiro is in a similar position to Maguire as he is also in the final year of his contract, but Man Utd have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2026.

This is unlikely as Casemiro is among United’s highest earners and he will likely need to accept a wage reduction to seal a new deal.

However, a new report from The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell claims ‘Casemiro can trigger his extra year at United by starting a certain number of games this season’.

Whitwell explained: ‘The 33-year-old would automatically see his contract extended to 2027, at his current salary, were he to hit the target, believed to be 35 starts in all competitions.

‘The Brazilian has started 18 times this season, all in the Premier League, so would need to feature in every line-up from now until the end of the campaign, with United only having 17 more games.’