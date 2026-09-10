While Carlo Ancelotti has rectified a grave World Cup selection error in his new Brazil squad, Michael Carrick must also consider making it two drops in as many days for his member – or rather non-member – of the Selecao, in order to get his Manchester United attack firing on all cylinders.

Chelsea star Joao Pedro has been reinstated by Ancelotti following his baffling exclusion from the squad in the summer after an excellent debut season at Stamford Bridge. Brazil’s exit at the last 16 stage and Pedro’s outstanding start to the new Premier League campaign has made it impossible for him not to be called up for the two friendlies against Australia at the end of this month.

Neymar is out after his romantic/sickening inclusion, as is Matheus Cunha, who impressed at the World Cup, as he did for United last term, but has struggled for form for the Red Devils in his second season.

He’s been deployed by Carrick as United’s centre-forward, as he was for Brazil during the summer, and indeed for a fair chunk of his debut season at Old Trafford.

Paul Scholes is adamant that’s not his best position after Benjamin Sesko – a more natural No.9 – replaced him to score off the bench against Everton on Sunday.

“I felt it was really timid against Everton,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

“There was no aggression, and Everton were there for the taking. There was so much space, and they never went for the throat.

“The centre-forward position is a bit of an issue because he is not playing Sesko. He is a focal point. It is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre forward.

“With Cunha, we don’t really know what he is, a No.10 or a wide player but he’s definitely not a No.9 and watching United without a No.9 is a struggle.”

A ‘total zero’ with ‘shameful numbers’

Should Sesko replace him in the starting lineup? The media in Slovenia – who can perhaps be accused of a slight bias towards their national team’s striker – are in no doubt.

‘Sesko flies on the shameful numbers of the Brazilian – fans firmly against Carrick,’ said leading website Ekira.

‘He (Cunha) completely failed, showing a catastrophic performance. A total zero. Cunha ended with zero shots on target, zero assists, zero dribbles. He lost the ball 11 times and was beaten in every aerial duel.

‘But Carrick insisting that Sesko is still more effective on the bench, while the Brazilian plays up front, is driving fans crazy. Sesko has to play from the first minute, they’re yelling.’

With Bryan Mbeumo a near permanent fixture on the right wing and Marcus Rashford looking like a man ready to prove a point back at his boyhood club on the left, Sesko’s return to the starting lineup would likely see Cunha dropped to the bench for the Red Devils’ return to Champions League action against Sabah on Thursday night in what will have been a chastening couple of days for the 27-year-old for club and country.