Carrick ‘hammering’ Man Utd stars for key failing vs Tottenham – ‘Too easy’

Michael Carrick has been “hammering” his Manchester United players over one specific failing which was evident in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

United have now gone four Premier League games without a win after the draw at Old Trafford to pile the pressure on Carrick.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the second half but Dominic Solanke’s stoppage-time header secured a point for Spurs despite the visitors being down to ten men after Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a red card for head-butting Luke Shaw.

It was a more than deserved equaliser for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who dominated proceedings and could have been out of sight before half-time.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Manchester United 1-1 Spurs: Carrick sack, De Zerbi, Fernandes no-show, Savio

But Lammens has revealed that Carrick has been “hammering” his players to put more pressure on opposition players in possession, particularly when in crossing positions.

After the game, Lammens his teammates for failing to follow their manager’s advice.

“The cross needs to be stopped,” he said. “We need to put more pressure on the guy with the ball, because his cross is too easy.

“Maybe comes down to a mistake from someone, but it doesn’t really start with that.

“It’s a team thing. The manager has been hammering a lot about defending as a team, being able to put pressure on the opposition, especially on the crosses.

“It was better, but then you see, one good cross, one good header, and the win can go away.”

Lammens ‘looking forward’ to a tough week

United will now travel to Atletico Madrid for their Champions League clash on Tuesday, ahead of a crunch clash with Leeds next weekend, and Lammens is welcoming the challenges to come.

Lammens said: “After a disappointment, you can take that disappointment with you, or you can get it changed real quick.

“If I don’t have the best game, I’m looking forward to the next game to get that sour feeling out of my mouth. That’s the feeling we have to get. We have to move on and get these games behind us.”