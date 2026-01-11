Michael Carrick is open to being assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Michael Carrick is reportedly ‘open to be an assistant’ at Manchester United after talks between former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

United sacked boss Ruben Amorim on Monday not long after he’d brought up a year in charge. Progress was clearly being made, with the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League after finishing 15th last term.

But the relationship with the board and the messaging to the media spelled the end for Amorim, whose job is currently held by Darren Fletcher, but former United players look likely to come in.

There is growing speculation that former United boss Solskjaer will take the job on an interim basis until the end of the season, and GIVEMESPORT have reported he was due to hold face-to-face talks with decision-makers Berrada and Wilcox over the weekend.

The result of those talks is not yet known. There is also speculation that Carrick, who took over as caretaker at United in 2021 during his time as a coach there, will be his assistant.

Carrick last managed Middlesbrough, and had relative success, but failed to return them to the Premier League, leading to his sacking in 2025.

The report states that Carrick ‘would be open’ to taking a role as an assistant at United under Solskjaer, should he be the named successor to Amorim.

The club reportedly hopes to have a replacement for the boss in place prior to their Premier League derby meeting with rivals Manchester City, on January 17.

Steve McManaman has revealed he feels both men coming through the door would be a “definite no-no.”

Indeed, the former Liverpool man believes it “has to be either/or.”

That follows a recent report from Rob Dorsett, who stated it is unlikely that the pair will come through the door together, as INEOS ‘see them both as No.1s.’

Whether that is the case is unclear, then, as the fresh report suggests the pair would be happy to work together, as Carrick, at least, is not unwilling to be the secondary to Solskjaer.

Personal commitments of both Carrick and Solskjaer were said to have delayed the potential of an appointment, which is why Fletcher has remained in charge for the FA Cup game against Brighton.

