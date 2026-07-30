According to reports, Manchester United have been told to pay around £43m to sign Francisco Conceicao from Serie A giants Juventus.

Unsurprisingly, the Red Devils have been very active in this summer’s transfer window.

So far this summer, Michael Carrick‘s side have been focused on improving their midfield, having landed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

They have also recruited Karl Darlow, while they are looking to land one more midfielder before this summer transfer window closes.

But United are also looking for signings in other positions, with a report on Thursday claiming they want Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall to be Luke Shaw’s long-term replacement.

It has also been stated that they could further improve their attack, and a report from Italian outlet TuttoJuve claims they are targeting Conceicao.

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The 23-year-old winger contributed eight goal involvements in 31 Serie A outings during the 2025/26 campaign, and he has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent months.

The report claims Juventus would prefer to keep Conceicao, but they could be tempted to sell him if they receive a suitable offer, presumably due to their reported financial issues.

Juventus demand 50 million euros for Man Utd target

It is also stated that Man Utd boss Carrick has made it clear he ‘particularly appreciates’ Conceicao and ‘wants’ the Premier League giants to sign him this summer.

United is said to view Conceicao as a ‘perfect fit’ for Carrick, who is ‘pushing for his arrival’.

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The report explains:

‘Anyone wishing to acquire Conceição will have to make a very significant offer. Juventus has estimated him at around €50 million, a figure that would allow the Bianconeri to realize a significant capital gain compared to the investment made a year ago. This valuation demonstrates how much the club believes in the player’s value and how reluctant they are to listen to lower offers. ‘Manchester United consider Conceição to be the perfect fit for their project. Manager Michael Carrick particularly appreciates his ability to beat players, create goalscoring opportunities, and play on both flanks. The Portuguese’s profile is considered ideal for increasing unpredictability and quality in one-on-one situations, qualities highly sought after in the Premier League.’

Man Utd’s move for Conceicao (or another winger) is potentially dependent on Marcus Rashford leaving, but it has been reported that he could join Tottenham Hotspur for £30m this summer.

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