Man Utd choose ‘standout candidate’ to be next manager with INEOS decision made on sacking Carrick

According to reports, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is the ‘standout candidate’ to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Carrick is the current favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season following a dire start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The Man Utd boss is under pressure with the club on a poor run of five games without a win, and he needs a positive result when they travel to face Leeds United at the weekend.

But Man Utd are already linked with several potential replacements for Carrick, including Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe.

Hurzeler is another option because Brighton have made a superb start to this season and he is regarded as one of Europe’s best young head coaches.

Fabian Hurzeler named ‘standout candidate’ to join Manchester United

Now, The Sun reporter Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that Hurzeler has been picked out as the ‘standout candidate’ to be Man Utd’s next manager if they decide to move past Carrick.

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Hurzeler is described as the ‘standout Premier League candidate’, though they are ‘standing by Carrick for the time being’.

As mentioned, Man Utd are also linked with Conte, and his representatives have reportedly responded to speculation that he had a ‘meeting’ with the Red Devils hierarchy during the international break.

The report claims:

‘Antonio Conte is available and would relish a return to England, having led Napoli to the Serie A title in 2024/25. ‘Sources close to Conte denied suggestions that United had met with the Italian during the recent international break.’

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The consensus is that Carrick is safe at Man Utd *for now*, though journalist Nicolo Schira has said that he has been given three games to save himself.

Schira said on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited’s Board are not satisfied with the last performances. So Michael #Carrick’s position is becoming at risk: the games against Leeds, Como and Bournemouth will be decisive for the English manager.’

Still, Fabrizio Romano has said after the loss to Atletico Madrid that INEOS have made an “immediate” decision on Carrick’s future.

“Some of you are asking me, ‘could there be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick [following the Atletico defeat],'” Romano said.

“And the answer is that nothing last minute, nothing like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours, is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes.

“Manchester United are yet to make contact with any other manager to start a conversation [over replacing Carrick] or to prepare the future.

“So at the moment Manchester United keep supporting Michael Carrick.”

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