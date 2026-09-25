Carragher reveals theory on new Man Utd boss amid ‘ludicrous’ Carrick sack talk

Jamie Carragher believes it would be ‘ludicrous’ for Manchester United to sack Michael Carrick in the near future, though the pundit also thinks INEOS will eventually hire an elite manager to usher in a successful new era.

Carrick earned the role of Man Utd head coach permanently in May after he deeply impressed Old Trafford chiefs during his spell as interim boss. Carrick helped to steer United into third place in the Premier League, overseeing wins against Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool in the process.

However, it has been a disappointing start to the new season for Carrick and United, as they have won just one of their last five matches.

It was a tough run-in to the international break for Carrick as his side lost the Manchester derby following a controversial Erling Haaland winner before throwing away a two-goal lead in a League Cup defeat to Brighton.

The Red Devils then went 1-0 down at Fulham, only to be rescued by a deflected Matheus Cunha shot in the 89th minute.

Gary Neville called the lack of effort from United’s players against Fulham ‘a genuine disgrace’, while there has been speculation United might start to look at different managers during the international break.

READ: Man Utd slipping after being Premier League’s pride under Michael Carrick

On The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher urged INEOS to stick with Carrick for now, though he expects a new manager to take over in the long run.

“I think it would be ludicrous to get rid of Michael Carrick,” the pundit said.

“I don’t see Michael Carrick as the Manchester United manager in the long term. I almost feel like he’s in there doing a job for the club to get them through a rocky period and then passing the baton on.

“If that sounds disrespectful to him, I don’t mean it like that. He came in, and Manchester United needed calm.

“I don’t think the idea of changing Michael Carrick now or at the next international break makes sense. It just needs to be relaxed, just let him get on with it.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has been linked with the United job alongside Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte.

Michael Carrick ‘set up to fail’ by Man Utd

On Thursday, ex-United official Mick Brown said the club’s board needs to shoulder a significant portion of the blame.

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure on Michael Carrick to deliver results,” he said.

“They’ve not been good enough this season, but he cannot be solely to blame for Man United’s issues because the board have failed to give him the backing he needs.

“He’s working with what he’s got available to him and in the situation the club have placed him. Everybody knows the problems in this squad, including the club.

“When you look, their defence isn’t good enough, you don’t know who the striker is going to be, Mbeumo and Cunha have had poor runs of form, the midfielders aren’t clicking.

“But the board haven’t done enough to address those concerns, so Carrick has been set up to fail if they are expecting him to go and win trophies with this group of players.

“He is not happy either, because ultimately he will get the blame, when it’s not as simple as the manager doing better when he’s not got the proper support from those at the top.”

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