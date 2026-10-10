Michael Carrick has been told that two managers would be “ready” to replace him at Manchester United if his side lose to Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick is under pressure after Man Utd only picked up five points from their first five Premier League games, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup after giving up a two-goal lead against Brighton.

Man Utd’s results and performances have declined since the end of last season, with Carrick earning the permanent manager’s job after getting his side to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

It can be argued that Carrick was not backed enough in the summer transfer market, but Carrick needs to get more out of his side if he’s to save himself in the coming weeks/months.

Two managers will be “ready” to succeed Michael Carrick at Man Utd

Next up for Man Utd is Saturday’s match against fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur, and pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe will be “ready” to replace Carrick.

“Michael Carrick was getting a lot of people coming out saying that he is under pressure, especially after that Fulham performance,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

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“It was a late equaliser against Fulham. Own goal by Lisandro Martinez.

“He needs a performance from his players because you’ve got Antonio Conte saying that he’s ready to come back into management now.

“You’ve got Eddie Howe, who’s probably waiting now thinking, ‘maybe I’m ready to come back into management now.’

“So Michael Carrick needs a performance, but Spurs need to start getting points because the longer you leave it, if they lose Saturday, they’ll have two points from six games.

“I think Manchester United win this at home. I feel like Bruno Fernandes would be the difference in this sort of game.”

READ MORE: Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘clear message’ from Conte about replacing Carrick

Fellow pundit Troy Deeney, meanwhile, claims Man Utd and Tottenham will head into Saturday’s match with the “same messaging” from the opposing managers.

“I think Carrick will be coming at it from a very level point of view of ‘let’s worry about our job, get everyone back playing in the right position’,” Deeney added.

“I’m not sure Amad (Diallo) is back yet, but I saw rumours those boys could be really close to being back fit so he’ll have a lot more of a positive step.

“I’ve looked at a lot of the Spurs stuff and it is still a lot of the same messaging, ‘(Dejan) Kulusevski’s going to be great when comes back.’ How do we know? We haven’t seen.

“It’s hopeful from a Spurs point of view as opposed to Man United, where it’s like ‘we’re looking ahead.’

“I think from a dressing room point of view, Spurs are getting more and more nervous, but you’d want a big game and Man United just want to get back to playing football and shutting people up. They’re used to the noise.”

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