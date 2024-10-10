Carrington’s crown jewel is back & already terrorising Man Utd’s rivals for fun

Suggesting that all of Manchester United’s current problems can be fixed by simply glancing at their academy is the kind of negligence that’s landed them in this mess in the first place.

However, that doesn’t mean that the youth that has long fuelled the club cannot be the catalyst for a revival once again.

Especially when you watch Shea Lacey and realise you’ve been left hypnotised by his mesmeric footwork and hip swings.

For the full article, please click here.